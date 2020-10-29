Texas State Board of Nursing approves new nursing program at Sul Ross State University

The university will be offering its Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing program on its campus this starting next summer.

ALPINE, Texas — The Texas State Board of Nursing recently announced its approval of the Bachelor of Science Degree in Nursing program at Sul Ross State University.

Dr. Geri Goosen led the effort to provide this opportunity to students on the university's campus according to a press release from Sul Ross State University.

“I’m pleased that SRSU has successfully made the next step in bringing a nursing program to the heart of the Big Bend,” Goosen Said.

The four-year program will have the first two years focus on the students required core, department and major courses. Once they are accepted into the nursing program, they will be able to start classes in the summer between their sophomore and junior year.

The last two years of the program will prepare graduates to take the required nursing registration exam.

“This is truly a great opportunity to serve our communities along the border region” said Pete Gallego, the President of Sul Ross State University. “Healthcare has always been a great career choice and I’m thankful to all the folks who helped make this possible”

The inaugural class of the program will begin in the summer of 2021.