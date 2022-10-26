x
Education

Midland ISD holding community feedback meeting for superintendent search

The district is seeking feedback online as well as in person.
Credit: KWES

ODESSA, Texas — Midland ISD will be holding another community meeting regarding feedback for the superintendent search on Oct. 27.

The meeting will be at 6:30 p.m. in the auditorium of Legacy High School.

Attendees are welcome to comment on what they would like the district to look for in a superintendent as well as discuss the strengths and weaknesses of MISD.

Another meeting was previously held on Oct. 25. A representative from the district says 10 people showed up to offer feedback.

If you can't make it to the meeting, the district is also seeking feedback via an online survey. That survey will be open until Nov. 4, one day after the superintendent applications will close.

The search comes after the previous superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey, accepted a position with Fort Worth ISD.

In the interim, MISD's chief of administrative services Kellie Spencer has been named acting superintendent.

