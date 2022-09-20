MISD names acting superintendent

Kellie Spencer currently serves as the district's Chief Administrator of Operations.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland ISD Board of Trustees had a late night during their board meeting on Monday.

During the meeting, the board had two big items on the agenda: accept Superintendent Dr. Angelica Ramsey's resignation and select her replacement.

The board unanimously named Kellie Spencer as the acting superintendent. Spencer currently serves as the Chief Administrator of Operations for MISD.

The decision follows news that Dr. Angelica Ramsey is planning to leave the district for a superintendent job at Fort Worth ISD. FWISD announced her as the lone finalist for their superintendent job during an open school board meeting in August.

Ramsey took the superintendent position in February of 2021. She signed a new contract on Aug. 1 that intended to keep her at MISD through 2025.

Fort Worth ISD has a planned meeting on Sept. 20, where Ramsey is expected to sign her contract.

As for Spencer, president of the board Bryan Murray says the trustees are confident in Spencer's ability to fill the role.

"She has done this before. In the past she has acted as acting superintendent. She has a pretty good feel for the district and our leadership team and has been a part of that cabinet for a while now, so we have full confidence that she will be able to lead during this interim period," Murray said.

When it comes time for the district to pick a new superintendent, the board says it is hoping to find someone familiar with West Texas who is drawn to the area because of a love for the people and the local culture.