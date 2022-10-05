Midland ISD seeking community feedback in superintendent search

The survey will be open until Nov. 4.

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland ISD is looking for its next superintendent, and it's asking the public for help.

The district has opened a survey to allow citizens to share feedback on the search and hiring process.

Applications for the superintendent position are also open as of Oct. 3.

The job application will close at 5 p.m. on Nov. 3 and the feedback window will close on Nov. 4.

Following the MISD board election, the board of trustees will review the applications and community input as well as discuss contract terms and background check information.

Dr. Ann Dixon and Walsh Gallegos are conducting the search process for the next superintendent.

According to the plan laid out by Midland ISD, the earliest date to vote to hire a new superintendent will be Dec. 28.

The search comes after the previous superintendent, Dr. Angelica Ramsey, accepted a position with Fort Worth ISD.