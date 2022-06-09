MISD school board outlines search process for future superintendent

MISD School Board will either choose an acting superintendent, which will be someone from within the district, or an interim superintendent, which needs to be found.

MIDLAND, Texas — For parents, students and teachers within Midland ISD, the big question being asked is "Who is going to be the next Superintendent of the district?"

It's a question that President of the School Board Bryan Murry says him and his trustees are working to find an answer. The Board will either decide if they'll be an acting superintendent or an interim superintendent.

An acting superintendent would be someone already within the district that would step up in addition to their normal duties.

An interim superintendent would be someone from the outside the district would bring in and run the service center until the school board finds their candidate.

Only picking an interim superintendent would require more action from the board.

"If we name an acting superintendent that doesn’t require action by the board; if we do go with an interim that means we’d bring someone from outside in, then they’ll be an action item for that and the process will be a search," said Murry.

Then the Board will use a firm to help them with their search.

"We will begin the process of identifying a search firm and then probably try to have them engaged in working on all pieces related to the search community involvement," said Murry.

The process to find the future superintendent wouldn't be able to happen until a new Board is seated in November's election.

"By doing that we won’t interview candidates until a new board is seated and we have three spots up for re-election. We will wait and we’ll have the process ready but we will begin interviewing as soon as the board is seated," Murry said.

Once the new Board is elected, then the new Superintendent should start around January 2023.

"Maybe by November 15 beginning that process and possibly having a superintendent start with MISD right after Christmas break in January," said Murry.