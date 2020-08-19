ECISD addresses first week of school

Superintendent Scott Muri said that the district is still on track to begin phases 2-4.

ODESSA, Texas — ECISD began school, both online and in-person, back on August 12.

On August 18, ECISD Superintendent Scott Muri addressed the school board with how the district had fared through its first week of classes.

One of the first things that Muri went over was how many students were in attendance for school both online and in-person. ECISD's projected student enrollment this year is around 33,900 students, but the district fell far short of that on the first day.

"By the numbers, we had on the first day of school 23,067 students enrolled on the first day of school so that was our count for Wednesday, August 12. So 4200 kids actually arrived on our campuses, as you know we're in phase 1," Muri said.

While Muri isn't sure if they will hit their target, the district saw a big change in enrollment after one week. As of today, there were over 30,000 students enrolled, a big jump from the first day of class.

However, online attendance has been down compared to where it should be.

"Virtual attendance is lagging a little bit. In order to have attendance in a virtual environment, by the end of the day so by 11:59 p.m., each student has to demonstrate some form of work in an online environment," Muri said.

One thing that is common practice at schools all across the district is the amount of hand sanitizer present in and around school entrances.