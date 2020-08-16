ECISD's new 2020 Fall Semester lunch program

"This is the first year that our school district has implemented universal free programs through USDA," Brandon Reyes, ECISD school nutrition director said.

ODESSA, Texas — As students rush back to the classroom and back to their computers for learning this semester, they're going to need some brain-food to do so.

How they get this food looks different from past school years.

Not only because of COVID-19, but also because ECISD is now working off of a new USDA program.

This now means lunch will be delivered to each student's classroom while learning in person.

"The teachers have actually let me know that it seems that the kids have more time to eat in the classroom than when they would go through the cafeteria line," Brandon Reyes, ECISD school nutrition director said.

For virtual learners, lunch can be picked up from noon to 1 p.m.

"We want to try to work to make it as easy for families as we can while at the same time abiding by the regulations we're required to follow," Reyes said.

The new program also means more flexibility in meal times and meal pickups solely for enrolled virtual students at their specific campus.

The reasoning for the various pickup locations is because ECISD's nutrition department and the USDA require different nutritional distinctions between high schoolers and elementary students.

But starting this week, ECISD is adjusting by offering three schools as central hubs for all grades to pick up their lunch.

The new pickup hubs are New Tech Odessa, Crockett, and Nimitz.

All ECISD families are required to fill out an income survey or meal application, same as past years, but fall 2020 is providing something else new.

"This is the first year that our school district has implemented universal free programs through USDA," Reyes said.