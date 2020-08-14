Nimitz Middle School student tests positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus

School administrators have notified others on campus of their potential exposure to the student.

ODESSA, Texas — According to a voicemail sent to Nimitz Middle School parents on Friday, a student has tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to campus.

School Principal Teresa Willison recorded the message, stating that those who have been potentially exposed on campus have been notified and are currently following the district's protocols in response.

The message asks parents to monitor students' health and reinforces the need for families to follow the district's COVID-19 safety protocols.

The Texas Education Agency has also released guidelines for how districts are expected to deal with positive results on campuses, which ECISD has stated their intentions to follow.