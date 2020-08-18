ECISD reports six new cases of COVID-19

The district confirmed Monday that four employees and two students have tested positive since Friday, August 14.

On Monday, Ector County ISD reported an additional six cases of COVID-19 within the district.

The new results include four employees; one from Reagan Elementary, one from Permian H.S., one from Odessa H.S., and one from Fly Elementary.

The employee from Fly Elementary has not been at the school since July.

A student from LBJ Elementary and a student from Fly Elementary have also tested positive.