ECISD reports six new cases of COVID-19

On Monday, Ector County ISD reported an additional six cases of COVID-19 within the district.
The new results include four employees; one from Reagan Elementary, one from Permian H.S., one from Odessa H.S., and one from Fly Elementary.
The employee from Fly Elementary has not been at the school since July.
A student from LBJ Elementary and a student from Fly Elementary have also tested positive.
These tests bring the total to 19 cases since August 5.