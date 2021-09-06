One migrant dead near Van Horn after attempting to run across I-10

VAN HORN, Texas — One migrant was killed after being struck by a vehicle near Van Horn.
On September 2, U.S. Border Patrol responded to a call about twelve migrants walking in the desert south of I-10 near Van Horn.
After an hour of looking for the group, Border Patrol Agents located the group hiding in brushes and began their pursuit on foot near I-10.
As the migrants crossed I-10, one of the migrants was struck by a vehicle traveling eastbound on I-10.
Culberson County EMS was dispacthed to the scene, but it was too late as the woman from Mexico succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced dead.
The investigation is still ongoing.