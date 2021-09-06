Presidio County Sheriff's Office arrests individual after high speed chase

The individual was charged by the Texas State Troopers for DWI.

PRESIDIO COUNTY, Texas — Presidio County Deputies arrested an individual after a high speed chase.

This happened around 3:00 a.m. on September 5.

Presidio Police forst made contact with the individual after damaging propert at Porter's Grocery Store.

The individual soon after fled the scene and began a high speed pursuit through the town at speeds of up to 75 mph trhough town.

Presidio County Deputies saw the vehicle heading towards the race track where reaces were going on.

Due to a lack of regard for public safety, Deputies performed a PIT maneuver and successfully stopped the truck.

The driver was intoxicated and held only an occupational driver's license.