OPD asks for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery incident

The Odessa Police Department has asked for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery incident at an H-E-B in Odessa.

The incident occurred on August 22 and the suspect is accused of robbing the vicitm at gunpoint in the east side H-E-B parking lot.

The suspect has a white Ford pickup and is described as a Hispanic male. There was also a passenger in the pickup as well.