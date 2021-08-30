Robbery turns into pursuit in Odessa

One suspect has been located, police are now searching for a second.

ODESSA, Texas — Police have located one suspect and are searching for a second after a robbery turned into a pursuit in Odessa, according to an Odessa Police Department spokesperson.

The suspects shot at officers, but no one was injured.

Viewers have reported a heavy police presence at Foster Avenue and Lindberg Street.

OPD, the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers are involved.