Robbery turns into pursuit in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas — Police have located one suspect and are searching for a second after a robbery turned into a pursuit in Odessa, according to an Odessa Police Department spokesperson.
The suspects shot at officers, but no one was injured.
Viewers have reported a heavy police presence at Foster Avenue and Lindberg Street.
OPD, the Ector County Sheriff's Office and Texas Rangers are involved.
This is all the information we have at this time. We will update this story as more details become available.