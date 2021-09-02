x
Midland Crime Stoppers ask for help identifying a suspect involved in a robbery case

The initial investigation revealed a male walked into a business, showed a gun and demanded money.
Credit: Midland Crime Stoppers

MIDLAND, Texas — Midland Crime Stoppers have asked for help locating and identifying a suspect involved in a robbery case. 

The incident took place on August 31 at the Revive Spa on 3308 Bedford. 

A male walked into the spa, showed a gun and demanded money. 

The suspect was given an unknown amount of money and left the scene. 

A witness said the male was about 5 feet 8 inches to 5 feet 11 inches, 170 to 180 pounds and was wearing sunglasses, mask and dark clothing. 

People can contact the Midland Crime Stoppers if they have any information. 

There is a chance that you can receive a reward of up to $1,000 if your information leads to an arrest. 

People can click here for a link to the surveillance video from the spa. 

