MIDLAND, Texas — A Midland police sergeant was arrested and charged with public intoxication on April 12.

Police responded to the 2300 block of Camp Drive at around 10 p.m. after receiving complaints about a man staggering around an apartment complex with a gun in his waistband.

Police identified the man as Sergeant Chance Rainer, 34, and arrested and charged him accordingly.

MPD says prior to his arrest Rainer had been placed on administrative suspension pending the investigation of a prior infraction. There is no word at this time on what that infraction was.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

Arrest made in connection to murder in Odessa

Saint Mary's Church donation drop box stolen

Odessa police asking for help in drive-by shooting investigation

'I hope you all get sick': Odessa man charged with terroristic threats after coughing at Verizon employees