ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects in a drive-by shooting.

Police say the shooting took place on April 4 in the 3600 block of North Tom Green.

Investigators say suspects in a maroon SUV and a silver sedan fired multiple rounds at a residence in the area.

No injuries were reported but police are still searching for the suspects.

If you know anything about the incident or recognize the vehicles in the picture you are asked to call Detective J. Caid at 432-335-4943 or Odessa Crime Stoppers and reference Case #20-06692.

MORE FROM NEWSWEST 9:

DK robbery suspect arrested

Midland County inmates to see delays in trials and indictments amid COVID-19 pandemic

Ector Co. man charged with murder after argument ends in shooting