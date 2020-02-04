ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County man is in jail following a shooting Wednesday evening.

The Ector County Sheriff's Office responded to the 300 block of North Yealonda in regards to a gunshot victim.

When they arrived, officers found several people outside the residence.

A deputy who secured the scene located a handgun believed to have been used and was told the victim inside the house.

The victim, a 38 year old man whose identity has not been released, was located in the kitchen of the house with a gunshot wound to his chest. Two women were assisting the victim.

When paramedics arrived at the scene the victim was unresponsive.

Investigation found a verbal argument had turned physical and resulted in a gunshot.

Dalton Lee Gilcrease, 22, was taken into custody and has been charged with murder.

The investigation is still ongoing. No bond has been set for Gilcrease and no mugshot is available.

