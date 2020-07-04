ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police arrested a man late Monday night in response to a disturbance at the DK convenience store on North Dixie.

Around 11 p.m., officers found 36-year-old Anton Ayrapetov in the alley near 3rd and Center.

Ayrapetov was found in possession of stolen merchandise and was promptly arrested.

He has been charged with second-degree felony robbery.

