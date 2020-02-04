ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help after a man reportedly kidnapped his girlfriend.

Officers responded to the 4100 block of Golder in response to a disturbance Thursday.

Investigators determined Dino Aguilar, 29, had taken his girlfriend Holly Barnhart, 27, against her will.

Polise say they were last seen leaving in a black 2011 Chevrolet Cruze bearing Texas Temporary Tag 481873B. They are possibly headed towards Denver City.

If you have any information on either subject is asked to call 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.

