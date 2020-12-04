ODESSA, Texas — On Friday, at 7:07 p.m., the Odessa Police Department responded to a medical call at 920 West University.

Upon arrival, police discovered a deceased female who had been shot inside of an apartment.

Later identified as 17-year-old, Jasmine Lozano, officers made discovery that she had been shot by Chaviya Dewayne Crosby, whom she had an argument with.

Crosby fled the scene after the shooting.

Upon further investigation, police found that he had taken the firearm used in the shooting and disposed of it.

Following the investigation, officers obtained warrants for the arrest of Crosby and he was charged with first-degree murder and tampering with evidence.

The investigation is ongoing.

Odessa police is asking that anyone with any further information in reference to this incident, to contact the Odessa Police Department at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.