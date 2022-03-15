DPS makes 5 arrests in adult prostitution, online solicitation operations

The arrests included suspects from Midland, Odessa and Stanton.

MIDLAND, Texas — On March 4, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety made five arrests resulting from adult prostitution and online solicitation operations in Midland.

The operations were focused on arresting people looking to victimize trafficking victims, or those using websites to solicit sexual acts from victims, according to DPS.

The operations led to the arrests of the following suspects for the listed charges:

Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana

Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance

Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

The operation also identified new suspects and opened new investigations.

Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division also assisted the CID.