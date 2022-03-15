DPS makes 5 arrests in adult prostitution, online solicitation operations

MIDLAND, Texas —
On March 4, the Criminal Investigations Division of the Texas Department of Public Safety made five arrests resulting from adult prostitution and online solicitation operations in Midland.
The operations were focused on arresting people looking to victimize trafficking victims, or those using websites to solicit sexual acts from victims, according to DPS.
The operations led to the arrests of the following suspects for the listed charges:
- Enrique Jalomo, 33, Eldorado, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana
- Jared Jay Delgado, 28, Lubbock, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Marijuana, Possession of a Controlled Substance
- Joe Lee Warnick, 51, Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
- Jorge Alvarado, 42, Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
- Timothy Scott, 41, Stanton, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution
The operation also identified new suspects and opened new investigations.
Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, the Ward County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division also assisted the CID.
DPS asks anyone who is a victim of human trafficking or has information about situations involving human trafficking to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.