West Texas law enforcement agencies arrest 35 suspects in joint human trafficking operations

The operations were an effort to stop human trafficking in the region.

ODESSA, Texas — In a press release Friday, the Texas Department of Public Safety announced that their Criminal Investigations Division, in conjunction with other agencies, arrested 35 people in West Texas through Adult Prostitution Operations and Online Solicitation of Minor Operations in January.

DPS said that the goal of the operations was to identify and arrest people suspected to be involved in human trafficking or looking to exploit trafficking victims.

Agencies involved in the operations included DPS CID and Texas Highway Patrol, Homeland Security Investigations, El Paso Police Department, Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, Fort Bliss Army CID, Odessa Police Department, Reeves County Sheriff’s Office and the DPS Intelligence and Counter Terrorism Division.

Additionally, the agency took time to remind victims of human trafficking or those with information about this type of criminal activity to contact the National Human Trafficking Hotline at 888-373-7888.

Read below for a full list of the individuals taken in as a result of these efforts:

- Dakota Beal, 25, of Andrews, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor, Resisting Arrest/Apprehension, Possession of Controlled Substance Drug Free Zone

- Leroy Montes, 24, of Midland, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Jesus Alfredo Zarrazula Macias, 25, of Odessa, TX - Online Solicitation of a Minor

- Julio Barajas, 24, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Marcos Miguel Zaragoza, 39, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Eddy Payen, 33, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Jay Mack Britten, 49, of Andrews TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Jorge Luis Fuster, 36, of Hollywood, FL - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Hector Soto, 25, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Richard Cordova, 50, of Trinidad, CO - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Noah Christopher Robinson, 25, of Albuquerque, NM - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Jorge Juarez-Rangel, 40, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Keontay Acbuefonzo Herman Bluford, 26, of Boron, CA - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Carlos Flores, 30, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Waymond Brown IV, 26, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Jesse Lee Flores, 35, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Jaime Monrreal, Jr., 35, of Schertz, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Ramsey Sterling Bass, 21, of Palestine, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Thomas Matthew Fricke, 48, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Paul Davis Clark, 46, of Hattiesburg, MS - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Steven Mata, 30, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Luis Ramiro Gonzalez, 25, of Midland, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Juan Silva III, 25, of McAllen, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Steven Anthony Pacheco, 42, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Joshua Daniel Rochelle, 40 of Big Spring, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Guy Rock Hutson Jr., 41, of Odessa, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Miguel Hinojoza, 27, of Andrews, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Eli Martin Castro, 44, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Erick Torres, 33, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Isaac Anthony West, 21, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Christopher Reza, 36, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Nathanial Charles, 49, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Alexandro Beato Torres, 45, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution

- Gilbert Kieth Martinez, 37, of El Paso, TX - Solicitation of Prostitution, Possession of Controlled Substance PG1 more than 1g less than 4g