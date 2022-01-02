TXDOT advises drivers to stay safe as icy weather approaches

Gene Powell, Public Information Officer for the Odessa District of TxDOT, said TxDOT is taking some steps to keep drivers safe on the roads.

ODESSA, Texas — People are getting ready to watch temperatures plummet across the Permian Basin. Experts warn of the dangers of driving when severe weather hits the roads here.

NewsWest 9 spoke with Gene Powell, Public Information Officer for the Odessa District of TxDOT. He said TxDOT is taking some steps to keep drivers safe on the roads.

"Anytime we're anticipating winter weather, we pretreat our major roads with brine which is basically salt water," said Powell. "It's important to know that the brine ,while it slightly lowers the freezing temperature, it doesn't prevent ice. What it does is make it easier to move ice off the road if it builds up."

Powell told NewsWest 9 that drivers should keep in mind that many spots around town are more dangerous than others.

"Our main trouble spot is bridges because it has air underneath them so they drop temperature faster than a regular roadway will," said Powell.

Powell encourages people to stay home if they don't need to go out as temperatures drop. If you are thinking of hitting the road, here are a few things to keep in mind.

"The first thing is make sure your vehicle is maintained like good tires and good breaks," said Powell. "Make sure your windows are clear and you can see in all directions. Don't use cruise control. If you have cruise control turned on, and you hit a slick spot, your engine will rev and then when you gain traction it will throw you off in a unexpected direction."

Powell said drivers should try and give themselves as much time as possible.

"Realize that it will take more time to get to your destinations," said Powell. "Put more distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you. Just do everything you can to protect your property, life, and family.

Powell said no matter the weather conditions, drivers should keep their eyes on the road.