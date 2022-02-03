DPS Midland District reports 6 crashes from early morning to afternoon Thursday

They also took time to remind drivers that overnight freezing could make for slick roads Friday.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety saw six crashes in its Midland District from the beginning of the day to 2 p.m. Thursday, they said in a press release.

DPS also thanked the Texas Department of Transportation for their hard work keeping the roadways maintained.

As overnight freezing continues to make road conditions slick Friday morning, DPS said they encourage motorists to practice safe driving.