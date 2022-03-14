x
Ector County Deputies assist in high speed pursuit

The driver and six illegal migrants involved were apprehended by the ECSO in West Odessa.
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — The Ector County Sheriff's Office helped Texas DPS with a high speed chase on March 14 at 4:40 a.m. 

The initial investigation revealed that a DPS trooper was in pursuit of a tan Chevrolet Tahoe traveling eastbound on Interstate 20. When the vehicle crossed into West Odessa, Ector County Deputies joined in on the high speed pursuit and successfully stopped the Tahoe with deflation spike strips. 

The Tahoe came to a stop soon after at North Tripp and Redondo where a group of seven individuals ( a driver and six illegal migrants) attempted to flee on foot. The ECSO was able to quickly apprehended the group. 

There was also a crash that involved a DPS patrol vehicle and pickup truck at the intersection of Business 20 and JBS Parkway. The patrol vehicle did have its emergency lights and siren activated during the crash.

No injuries occurred and the crash is currently under investigation. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

