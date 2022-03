22-year-old Brayan Garcia was killed in the crash on March 13 around 6:00 a.m.

ODESSA, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on March 13 around 6:00 a.m.

The accident occurred on Highway 80 at Faudree Road. 22-year-old Brayan Garcia was identified as the victim of the crash.

The investigation revealed that a truck was stopped at a red light when a vehicle came from behind and rammed into the truck after it failed to stop.

The driver of the truck was transported to MCH and released that same day.