One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

24-year-old Harrison Savoy was killed in the accident on March 12
HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on March 12 in Howard County. 

24-year-old Harrison Savoy of Louisiana was killed in the accident on US 87. The report states Savoy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. 

The initial investigation revealed that Savoy was traveling on US 87 when Savoy lost control of his vehicle and went through a fence. Then, the vehicle rolled over several times and Savoy was ejected from the vehicle. 

We will continue to update this story as we receive more information. 

