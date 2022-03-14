One dead after fatal crash in Howard County

24-year-old Harrison Savoy was killed in the accident on March 12

HOWARD COUNTY, Texas — One person has been killed in a fatal crash on March 12 in Howard County.

24-year-old Harrison Savoy of Louisiana was killed in the accident on US 87. The report states Savoy was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

The initial investigation revealed that Savoy was traveling on US 87 when Savoy lost control of his vehicle and went through a fence. Then, the vehicle rolled over several times and Savoy was ejected from the vehicle.