Mother searching for answers to find missing son

"Its scary, I've cried, I've begged God like give me the strength to help me get through this, so I mean I don't know what else to do, I don't."

MIDLAND, Texas — On March 3, a Midland County Sheriff's Office Deputy was involved in a deadly shooting at the Sandstone Ridge apartments in Midland. The officer was not hurt, but we are still waiting on the identity of the person who was killed.

One mother is anxiously waiting to hear those autopsy results so she can be sure whether the person killed is or isn't her 14-year-old son.

Dora Vela hasn't heard from her son, Juan Herrera, since she got word of the deadly shooting at the apartment complex

"I know he was there, I just want to know what happened, where could he be, something, something," said Vela.

Vela has been in contact with multiple departments trying to find answers.

"I reached out to police, the sheriff's office, Texas Rangers and now the rangers have the case, I'm just waiting for news, like is it my son's body they have," said Vela.

Vela has provided the rangers with her DNA and Juan's dental records.

"That should take less than a week but I mean the waiting, what am I supposed to do in the meantime, I just can't give up," said Vela.

If it isn't Juan, Vela still needs to find her son, she's made flyers to try and help find him.

"I love you Juan, I'm your mom, and if you're hiding we can do this together, I mean yeah you're probably going to get in trouble, but believe me, I will not leave your side, I love you," said Vela.

So for right now, Vela is waiting, hoping and praying for answers.