CrimeStoppers in Big Spring offering $1,000 reward for information on Michael Donavan Burciaga

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is seeking the public's help in finding a suspect wanted for the murder of Richard Lopez III.

ORIGINAL STORY: Big Spring Police Department asks for help in search for murder suspect

The Criminal Investigations Division of BSPD is searching for Michael Donavan Burciaga, a juvenile Hispanic male.

BSPD has been investigating the murder since September 24, which has led to the arrest of two juveniles and two adults identified as Marcus Pena, 17, and Rebecca Rivas Chavera, 41.

CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward to the first person who can provide information that leads to the apprehension of Burciaga.

If you have any information, please call the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant at (432) 264-2558 or CrimeStoppers at (432) 263-TIPS.