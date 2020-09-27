Odessa Police Department asking for help after teenager shot and killed

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help after three teenagers were shot on Saturday afternoon.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help after three teenagers were shot on Saturday afternoon in the 1800 block of East 49th St.

Police responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at 4:11 p.m.

Upon arrival, police found that three males had sustained gunshot wounds.

The unknown males who were 16 years old, 18 years old, and 20 years old, were all transported to a local hospital.

The 16-year-old male and the 20-year-old male both sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The 18-year-old male was later pronounced deceased by medical personnel.

At this time investigators are saying that the motive is unknown.

No arrests have been made and the Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help.