Big Spring Police Department asks for help in murder suspect search

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department is asking for help in locating 17-year-old Marcus Pena after responding to a residence on Sept. 24 at 4:46 p.m., in the 3600 block of Calvin.

The call came in reference to a gunshot victim.

Upon arrival, police discovered that 25-year-old Richard Lopez III had been shot in the upper torso.

Officers found Lopez to be unresponsive and immediately began to perform lifesaving measures.

After Big Spring Emergency Medical Services arrived, EMS transported Lopez to Scenic Mountain Medical Center for treatment.

The medical staff pronounced Richard Lopez III deceased after trying to perform lifesaving measures on him.

The Big Spring Police Department Criminal Investigations Division was notified and responded and following the preliminary investigation, an arrest warrant for 17-year-old Marcus Pena was obtained.

Crime Stoppers is asking the community for help in locating Pena and is offering a reward for up to $1,000 to the first person who can provide information that leads to the arrest of Marcus Pena.

If anyone has any information regarding this case, they are asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Division Sergeant at (432)264-2558 or CrimeStoppers at (432)263-TIPS (8477).

Tips can also be left at the CrimeStoppers P3tips.com software to submit your tip online https://www.p3tips.com/1277.