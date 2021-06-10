AIM to End Hunger clay shoot raises $53,000 for West Texas Food Bank

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank held a clay shoot fundraiser Thursday.
Dozens gathered at the Midland Shooters Association for the event, planned by WTFB and ConocoPhilips. The goal of AIM to End Hunger was to provide a good time and help supply meals throughout West Texas.
During the event, about $53,000 was raised, which is enough to provide about 22,000 meals.
To learn more about the West Texas Food Bank, including how to donate or get help, you can visit the website by clicking or tapping here.