AIM to End Hunger clay shoot raises $53,000 for West Texas Food Bank

The food bank helps provide meals to West Texans in need.

MIDLAND, Texas — The West Texas Food Bank held a clay shoot fundraiser Thursday.

Dozens gathered at the Midland Shooters Association for the event, planned by WTFB and ConocoPhilips. The goal of AIM to End Hunger was to provide a good time and help supply meals throughout West Texas.

During the event, about $53,000 was raised, which is enough to provide about 22,000 meals.