Permian Basin Area Foundation awards $1.8 million to nonprofit organizations supporting West Texans

All the competitive grants were given out during the month of June.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Permian Basin Area Foundation has given out over $1.8 million to nonprofit organizations serving West Texans during this spring cycle.

“I am so proud of our nonprofit organizations who continue to step up and serve our community," said Grants Administrator Meagan Harris. "We are hopeful and look forward to the day when we can gather together and celebrate these organizations and the wonderful work they are doing in our communities.”

The Foundation was able to resume its competitive grant cycle after having to delay last year's due to the immediate needs presented by the pandemic.

For a complete list fo competitive grants given out to nonprofit organizations, you can click here.