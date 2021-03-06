Ace Hardware kicks off fan drive benefiting Salvation Army

The nonprofit will use the fans to help people get out of the intense summer heat.

MIDLAND, Texas — Westlake Ace Hardware is kicking off its annual fan drive to help beat the heat this summer.

The 2021 drive benefitting the Salvation Army will run from June 3 to June 20.

Customers at 121 stores across the U.S. will be able to round up their purchase at checkout to donate towards buying new box fans for the Salvation Army.

The nonprofit will then use these fans to distribute to those in need of heat relief during the intense summer months.

Ace Hardware will be starting the donations with 625 fans.