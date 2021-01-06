Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry fighting summer hunger

Starting June 1, the nonprofit is providing free meals for children and their families throughout the summer.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Midland Soup Kitchen is working to fight summer hunger.

Starting June 1, the nonprofit is not only feeding any adult that comes in but they are also providing free meals for children and their families throughout the summer. No sign-ups are required.

The ministry will also be offering Bible school classes for children in July.

Midland Soup Kitchen Ministry is open from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Monday through Friday. It is located at 1401 Orchard Lane.