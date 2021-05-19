Bush Tennis Center expanding, will continue making tennis services accessible for people across Texas

The Bush ACE Outreach Program will keep making their services accessible for people thanks to Texas college partnerships and donations from athletes and celebrities.

MIDLAND, Texas — The Bush Tennis Center was started to create opportunities for everyone to experience the game of tennis, regardless of physical, financial or geographical barriers.

Once the center's building is completed in the next five years, it will be the second largest tennis center in the world.

Executive Director Tim Stallard, says the center is continuing to grow with help from those in the community.

"Over the years of coaching, you see the impact of athletes on young people. Our thought was to be able to partner with the University of Permian Basin and their student athletes go into elementary schools throughout the Permian Basin and motivate kids, get kids active, get them out on the the courts," Stallard said.

With the impact the program has made, the center will be partnering with more colleges in the state to expand their ACE Outreach Program.

"Next fall we're expanding it with Baylor Athletics, Texas A&M, TCU and the Arthur Ashe Legacy Project and JTL," says Stallard, "It's really neat to see something so close to Bush Ace Outreach program that started in the Permian Basin see these other major universities embrace it and we're excited to help them and their student athletes get out and help positively impact kids."

The center has been open since 2012 and has provided tennis services to over 40,000 school-aged children. With these new partnerships, the center hopes to reach even more, with a goal of 200,000 children.

"We also hope to get some of their coaches in our summer programs to bring some of the coaches from Baylor and TCU and Texas out here, it's great for the kids of West Texas," says Stallard.

Colleges aren't the only ones helping the program. Notable athletes and singers have also helped in big ways, with the most recent donation coming from country singer Pat Green.

"I've known him for over 20 years, and when I came out to Bush Tennis Center. He was one of the first persons I called and he came out and did a free concert for us, helped get a lot of people into Bush Tennis Center that normally wouldn't, it's really been a blessing to have Pat involved," says Stallard.