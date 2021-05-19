Permian Basin Gives raises over $1 million to support nonprofits

Even if you didn't get a chance to donate Tuesday, organizers encourage people to continue to support these nonprofits all year long.

MIDLAND, Texas — During a 24-hour coordinated donation drive Tuesday, Permian Basin Gives raised over $1 million for local nonprofit organizations. Over 2,000 donors contributed to help them reach that total.

The drive is a joint effort between a significant list of organizations, including Be the Change, Boys and Girls Clubs of the Permian Basin and Children's Miracle Network, just to name a few.

NewsWest 9 partnered with Basin PBS for a telethon aimed at driving donations.

While the total did not cover their overall goal, which was over $2 million, event coordinators thanked all who contributed and reminded people that these nonprofits appreciate any help all year long.