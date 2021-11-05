Permian Basin Gives encourages community to make a difference through nonprofits

Donations made on May 18 through the website will be eligible to be matched by another organization.

ODESSA, Texas — For 24 hours, Permian Basin Gives is hoping to make a difference in the community.

The event is a coordinated donation drive aiming to raise funds for local nonprofits on May 18.

Permian Basin Gives is a collaborative effort between various agencies, including Big Brothers Big Sisters, Midland Festival Ballet, Harmony Home Children’s Advocacy Center and dozens more nonprofits.

All donations from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. will be applied to the goal. Additionally, donations made on May 18 through the website will be eligible to be matched by another organization.

During the 2020 fundraiser, Permian Basin Gives managed to raise $1,826,060.98 for places like Casa de Amigos, Basin PBS, the West Texas Food Bank and Odessa Arts.