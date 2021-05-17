Midland African American Roots Historical Cultural Arts Council celebrates 20th anniversary

For MAARHCAC, it's more than just entertainment-it's a chance to educate the younger generations.

MIDLAND, Texas — For the Midland African American Roots Historical Cultural Arts Council, the main objective is getting the word out, informing, educating, and entertaining.

MAARHCAC celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2020. But James and Robbyne Hocker Fuller have been at this for much longer.

“We've been doing this for over 30 years,” Robbyne said.

They've hosted artists and performers like Tom Braxton, Alvin Ailey Dance Company, the Dance Theatre of Harlem, and Les Ballet Africains, just to name a few.

But it's more than just entertainment-it's a chance to educate the younger generations.

“When Tom Braxton comes to town, he has held workshops at both Bowie Performing Arts, Midland High, and he's been to the majority of the elementary schools in our community,” James said.

MAARHCAC also works with other organizations in Midland.

“We formed a collaborative. Midland Festival Ballet, so if we have a dance group here, we have a workshop at MFB. So we do a lot of collaborative work. It's just to let people know that there's talent everywhere,” Robbyne said.

A main goal for MAARHCAC is to someday open an African American museum in Midland as well as a museum for Carver High School, which closed in 1968.

“I think people would actually, would love it. We have people calling us all the time wanting to know ‘Where can we go to find out about the history of Midland and the African American?’" Robbyne said.

The Fullers are a staff of two with limited space and rooms full of art, literature and history. They have dreams and aspirations for the future, and they have no plans on slowing down.

When asked how much longer they would go on networking, Robbyne said, “All my life! Every day that I live."

“We're like the little train that says 'I think I can. I think I can. I will,'” James said.