I-20 Wildlife Preserve brings nature conservation, education to West Texas

MIDLAND, Texas — You rarely see very many trees in West Texas. But there's a special place in Midland that's full of it. It provides a resource to the country, but our community as well.

If you listen closely, you might hear the birds sing to you. If you keep walking, you'll probably run into little forest creatures, and those that aren't so inviting.

That's because the I-20 Wildlife Preserve is a riparian forest around a playa, with wildlife. And it's right here in West Texas.

"The preserve is about 100 acres. You almost forget you're in the middle of the desert because there are so many trees. Back in the 1800s, this used to be a watering hole for cattle. In fact, you'll find some of the original posts that are still here today," Mary Sirgo, Director of Data and Communications for the preserve said.

The playa provides a source to the Ogalalla Aquifer. It's a groundwater storage reservoir that stretches across eight states including Texas. The playa here helps recharge the aquifer.

That's why Sirgo works with the Preserve, to spread awareness on conservation and restoration.

Recently she gave an educational tour to students from Midland Montessori. It's where she used to go to school as a child. But now, she's become the teacher.

"Montessori is where I developed my love for education. To be able to work with students and family is a neat experience,” Sirgo said.

Sirgo helps develop the preserve's educational program. When the pandemic happened, it gave the non-profit an opportunity to expand it into a wide-range curriculum both in-person and virtually. But to see it in person for yourself speaks volumes.

From finding invasive species, to promoting habitat building or restoration projects, all donations made to the preserve help the wildlife here. It gives students the chance to understand why it exists.

"I thought it was beautiful, I don’t see this where I live. It’s really dead over there. When I saw all green I thought it’s beautiful... Probably now that I’m here, I want to be a botanist scientist to study plants and animals,” Venicia Rodriguez, a 6th grad student with Midland Montessori said.

It's the reason why Mary loves what she does- she can show children the small ways they can protect the world, through our own backyard.

"That’s what this is all about is preparing future generations to protect this resources, so to hear kids wanting to get involved is very rewarding and reassuring. It’s common. Kids wanna get involved, pick up trash, plant and be a part of it... It makes it worth it,” Sirgo said.

The preserve has a challenge grant right now. For every two dollars donated, they get a dollar in matching funds.

Right now, the Jenna Welch Nature Study Center is in the works. In will serve as infrastructure for playa research. It'll also host different events, classes, and wellness seminars.