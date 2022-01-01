Apollo is a six-month-old male terrier mix.

MIDLAND, Texas — Meet Apollo, NewsWest 9's Pet of the Week courtesy of the Midland Humane Coalition.

Apollo is a six-month-old male terrier mix. He currently weighs about 20 pounds but might get a little bigger.

The MHC says he is sweet natured, but can take a little time to get warmed up to people.

He is playful and energetic, and will need to learn basic commands.

Apollo used to live with another small dog, so he seems to get along with dogs his size.