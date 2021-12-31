How to keep pets safe on New Year's Eve

Some pets become scared when they hear fireworks going off on days like New Year's Eve and July 4.

Don't forget about your furry friends this New Year's Eve-fireworks can be terrifying for some pets.

If your pet gets shaken up, make sure to provide a safe place for them to hide.

You can also exercise them during the day so they will be tired by the time the celebrations start.

Another helpful tactic is to distract them by giving them toys or treats and provided ambient noise for them to listen to by turning on some music or the television.