Students write essays about adopting pets from local shelters

Essays were addressed to "Dear Pet Lovers" and featured pictures of animals at the shelter.
Credit: MASA Facebook page

MIDLAND, Texas — Some fourth grade students at Ben Milam Elementary School worked to make a difference this semester.

Ms. Ancira, their teacher, gave them the assignment to write a persuasive essay.

The students chose to write their essays about adopting available animals at the Midland Animal Shelter.

Essays were addressed to "Dear Pet Lovers" and featured pictures of animals at the shelter.

The Midland Animal Shelter Adoptables rescue and the Midland Humane Coalition thanked the children for their hard work.

