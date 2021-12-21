Lucky Two Times Animal Shelter seeking donations following animal cruelty case intake

Old blankets, dog houses, dry food and monetary donations can all make a difference.

FORT STOCKTON, Texas — A local animal sanctuary is in need of your help this holiday season.

The Lucky Two Times Animal Sanctuary in Fort Stockton is assisting the Reeves County Sheriff's Office with an animal cruelty case.

They are taking in nearly 15 dogs, meaning they need help with donations.

If you have any old and thick blankets or dry dog food you can donate it would help the shelter immensely. They are also taking monetary donations and every little bit helps.

The shelter also is looking for dog houses to help keep them warm overnight.

Once the intake is complete, the sanctuary will be looking to rehome the animals.