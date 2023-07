This year's event will honor longtime director and conductor of the Big Spring Symphony Dr. Keith Graumann, who died in March.

BIG SPRING, Texas — The annual "Pops in the Park" Independence Day celebration is returning to Big Spring for it's 26th year on Monday.

The event will be held at the historic Comanche Trail Park Amphitheater starting at 6 p.m. The full schedule for the night can be seen below.

This year's festival is dedicated to longtime director and conductor of the Big Spring Symphony Dr. Keith Graumann , who died in March.