Big Spring gets new animal adoption center

The center will provide the community with a new centralized and calm location to meet and adopt shelter pets.

Example video title will go here for this video

BIG SPRING, Texas — The Big Spring Police Department Animal Services Division hosted a grand opening for the Big Spring Animal Adoption Center.

Typically, animal centers can be pretty loud and doesn't give the best chance to owners to get one on one time with an animal they might adopt.

However, the new adoption center that opened today is here to help change that.

“It’s pretty awesome," said Chad Williams, Police Chief of the Big Spring Police Department. "It’s a great facility and the remodel looks great and it’s just something the community’s needed for a real long time.”

The adoption center is located at 3605 East 11th Place, right next to the animal shelter.

The center used to be the old shelter and was being used as storage before some funds were budgeted by city council for the renovation. The center will provide the community with a new centralized and calm location to meet and adopt shelter pets.

“We just wanted an area to... You know, it's really loud in the animal shelter and there's a lot of animals in there," Williams said. "So we just wanted a space, an area where we could bring an animal in and it is in a more relaxed environment and folks can come interact with the animal just one on one.”