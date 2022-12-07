Big Spring Mayor discusses pet overpopulation

"We want to work with all the other agencies that have an interest in dogs...driven by compassion," Said Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore.

BIG SPRING, Texas — Big Spring Mayor Robert Moore addressed the public at the City Council Chambers on July 11 to discuss a problem in their area, pet overpopulation.

The mayor said the shelter is full and that he is worried about strays attacking people on the streets. He is asking for everyone's help in trying to figuring out a solution to this problem.

"We want to work with all the other agencies that have an interest in dogs...driven by compassion," Mayor Robert Moore said. "They probably have more good ideas than I do. They've being doing this for a long time and have a good bit of experience and expertise. I just wanted to call everybody together and say we have a problem. I'm looking for ways to solve it"