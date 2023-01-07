Dora Roberts Community Center caught on fire early Saturday morning

The area around the Community Center will be blocked off and closed to thru traffic following the fire.

BIG SPRING, Texas — According to the City of Big Spring Facebook page, the area around the Dora Roberts Community Center will be blocked off and closed to thru traffic following a fire at the building early this morning.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. The Fire Marshal's office will conduct an investigation.

Citizens are asked to stay away from the area.

The park will be accessible from the Wasson Road entrance for visitors to the Russ McEwen Aquatic Center and Conanche Trail Golf Course. All other entrances will be closed.