Longtime Music Director and Conductor of Big Spring Symphony passes away

Dr. Keith Graumann will be honored this year at the Spring Pop Concert and his contributions to the performing arts culture in West Texas.

BIG SPRING, Texas — On March 10, longtime Music Director and Conductor Dr. Keith Graumann suddenly passed away.

Dr. Graumann had passion and joy for the Big Spring Symphony and was the leader of the group since the fall of 2002. The concert will be on April 22, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. at the Big Spring High School Auditorium, and will close out with the 41st season of the Big Spring Symphony Orchestra entitled "As Time Goes By".

Dave Alexander will be a guest artist for the symphony, while Maestro John Giordano will be the guest conductor for the performance. Both men were both close friends of Dr. Graumann, and they will be working hard to put on a performance that Dr. Graumann would be proud of.