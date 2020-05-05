newswest9.com would like to send you push notifications about the latest news and weather.
One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors
This band director used 22 difference instruments to give his graduating seniors a memorable virtual sendoff.
HEARTTHREADS
50 minutes ago
MORE
Play
Join Chuck Norris, the San Antonio Spurs and more for H-E-B's 'Texas-sized Graduation Party'
The virtual event will feature plenty of guests and will give away $100,000 in Visa gift cards.
EDUCATION
Play
SpaceX to send Class of 2020 graduation photos to space
The deadline to submit photos is 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 20
SCIENCE
MISD announces in-person graduation plans for high school seniors
Several events will be held at locations across the city and streamed online on May 30
GRADUATION
Make your graduation gifts with graduation arts and crafts
Need a gift for that special graduate in your life?
FAMILY
Play
Texas allows 2020 graduation ceremonies to go ahead, with restraints
Under Gov. Greg Abbott's plan, the state will allow hybrid graduations, vehicle ceremonies and outdoor ceremonies with appropriate social distancing.
NEWS
Play
Midland ISD to hold graduation watch events at Big Sky Drive-in
Lee, Coleman, Midland and Early College High School will all have a watch event from June 9-11.
GRADUATION
