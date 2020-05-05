×
LIVE
94
Midland, TX

Odessa Weather Summary: 94 degrees
Menu
KWES Alert Center
Live Video Breaking
News Weather Delays/
Closings
© 2020 KWES. All Rights Reserved.
One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors
One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors
One man band: Teacher records 22 parts of 'Pomp and Circumstance' to honor seniors
This band director used 22 difference instruments to give his graduating seniors a memorable virtual sendoff.
HEARTTHREADS
50 minutes ago
© 2020 KWES. All Rights Reserved.